Nearly 128K farmers in Bicol get more than P600-M cash aid for 2023

LEGAZPI CITY: A total of 127,931 rice farmers in the Bicol region who are tilling up to 2 hectares of land each received PHP5,000 in cash assistance under the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA) program of the regional agriculture office in 2023. In an interview on Tuesday, Lovella Guarin, Department of Agriculture (DA) 5 (Bicol) information officer, said the beneficiaries who received more than PHP600 million were farmers registered with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA). "This is one of the benefits of being registered in the RSBSA. Farmers are ensured that they can get assistance from the government," she said. DA-5 has registered more than 550,000 farmers in the RSBSA who can avail of various agricultural programs from the government. "The government assistance offered to farmers is extensive and comprehensive. It includes agricultural loans, crop and livestock insurance, as well as the provision of seeds, fertilizers, and other farm inputs, technical assistance, and so il analysis," Guarin said. The RSBSA is an electronic compilation of basic information on farmers and farm laborers engaged in animal and crop production, giving them access to agriculture-related programs, services, and other interventions from the government. "Aside from providing cash assistance, DA-Bicol is committed to supporting our rice farmers by distributing a range of interventions. We believe that these measures will help farmers to increase their yields and improve their overall productivity," she added. The DA also helps farmers of corn and high-value crops, as well as animal breeders, and distributes live animals, medicine, and biologics for animals, such as pigs, chickens, cows, buffaloes, and goats. Source: Philippines News Agency