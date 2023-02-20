Nearly 1.8M residents in C. Luzon receive ePhilIDs last month

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Almost 1.8 million residents in Central Luzon have received their ePhilIDs or the electronic printable version of the Philippine Identification System ID, commonly known as the national ID as of January this year.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine Statistics Authority-Regional Statistical Services 3 (PSA-RSSO3) said a total of 1,771,572 ePhilIDs were issued to registered persons last month, exceeding by 7.3 percent the region's first quarter target of 1,651,500.

Arlene Divino, regional director of the PSA-RSSO3, said this achievement is the result of combined efforts and strategies of the PSA provincial offices registration team including house-to-house visits and coordination with schools, private institutions and local government units.

She assured the registrants that the ePhilID will be recognized and accepted by both government and public establishments.

Meanwhile, Divino encouraged other residents of the region to register with PhilSys, noting that it would help the government deliver its services more efficiently.

"We encourage everyone to register as having the national ID will serve as an official proof of identity for public and private transactions. The PSA remains steadfast in its commitment to provide and deliver the PhilID cards to all registrants,” she said.

The Philsys Registry Office (PRO) launched the PhilSys Step 3 through Modes 1 and 2 in 2022.

Mode 1 refers to the issuance of ePhilIDs upon presentation/provision of transaction reference number (TRN) to the registration team.

Mode 2, on the other hand, refers to ePhilIDs generated by the PRO for printing and delivery of the registration team to the registrant’s indicated address.

The PSA RSSO 3 started the implementation of Mode 1 in September and October 2022, while Mode 2 began in November 2022.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens

Source: Philippines News Agency