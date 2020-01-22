NDRRMC update: Over 71K families affected by Taal eruption

The number of families affected by the ongoing Taal Volcano unrest has now climbed to 71,717 families or 282,021 persons, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

Of the 71,717 affected families residing in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon, around 39,052 families or 148,987 individuals are being sheltered in 483 evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, the remaining families, whose numbers are still being validated, are being aided outside and are said to be sheltering with families and friends far from the volcano's 14-kilometer danger zone.

Damage to agriculture in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna was placed at PHP3.2 billion.

The amount of assistance extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Health to the affected families has now reached almost PHP27 million

Source: Philippines News Agency