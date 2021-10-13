NDRRMC Situational Report No. 4 for Tropical Depression Lannie (2021), October 11, 2021 12:00 pm

04 October 2021

• 4:00 AM: The Low Pressure Area East of Surigao Del Norte developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “LANNIE”.

• 4:30 AM: Landfall over Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte

• 5:00 AM: Landfall over Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands

• 7:30 AM: Landfall over Liloan, Southern Leyte

• 8:00 AM: Landfall over Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte

• 12:30 PM: Landfall over Mahanay Island, Talibon, Bohol

• 12:45 PM: Landfall over Banacon Island, Jetafe, Bohol

• 1:45 PM: Landfall over San Fernando, Cebu

• 3:30 PM: Landfall over Guihulngan, Negros Oriental

• 5:00 PM: Tropical Depression “LANNIE” is now over Guihulngan, Negros Oriental.

• 8:00 PM: Tropical Depression “LANNIE” is now over Panay Gulf and heading towards the Southern Portion of Panay Island.

05 October 2021

• 2:00 AM: Tropical Depression “LANNIE” was over the coastal waters of Cuyo Islands.

• 5:00 AM: “LANNIE” is now over the Cuyo West pass and moving towards the Calamian Islands.

• 6:15 AM: Landfall over Iloc Is., Linapacan, Palawan

• 6:45 AM: Landfall over El Nido, Palawan

06 October 2021

• 5:00 AM: "LANNIE" exited the PAR

Source: Government of the Philippines