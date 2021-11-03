NDRRMC Situational Report No. 15 for Severe Tropical Storm Maring (2021), October 31, 2021 08:00 am

7 October 2021

• 5:00 PM: The Low Pressure Area East of Camarines Norte developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “MARING”.

• 11:00 PM: TD “MARING” continued to move erratically over the Philippine Sea East of Southern Luzon.

8 October 2021

• 5:00 AM: The movement of TD “MARING” remained erratic over the Philippine Sea.

• 11:00 AM: "MARING" slightly intensified while moving erratically over the Philippine Sea.

• 5:00 PM: It maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea.

• 11:00 PM: "MARING" became a large Tropical Storm over the Philippine Sea.

9 October 2021

• 5:00 AM: Tropical Storm (TS) “MARING” intensified further and remained a large Tropical Cyclone.

• 11:00 AM: TS “MARING” maintained its strength while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

• 5:00 PM: It maintained its strength as it interacted with the circulation of “NANDO”.

• 11:00 PM: The large circulation of TS MARING began assimilating the remnants of NANDO over the Philippine Sea.

10 October 2021

• 5:00 AM: Tropical Storm “MARING” continued to assimilate the remnant low of “NANDO”.

• 11:00 AM: “MARING” had merged with the remnants of “NANDO” and had moved towards north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea

• 5:00 PM: Tropical Storm “MARING” is now moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan.

• 11:00 PM: It continued to move West Northwestward towards Luzon Strait.

11 October 2021

• 2:00 AM: Tropical Storm "MARING" continued to move West Northwestward towards Luzon Strait.

• 5:00 AM: "MARING" continued to move closer towards extreme Northern Luzon.

• 8:00 AM: It decelerated as it approaches the Luzon strait.

• 11:00 AM: “MARING” intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) as it moved westward towards Babuyan Islands.

• 2:00 PM: STS “MARING” accelerated as it continued to move closer towards Babuyan Islands.

• 5:00 PM: It continued to move westward as it endangered Babuyan Islands.

• 8:00 PM: It had passed very close south of Camiguin Island, Cagayan.

• 11:00 PM: "MARING" made landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island, Cagayan, and had moved away from the Babuyan Archipelago.

12 October 2021

• 2:00 AM: STS "MARING" continued to move Westward over the Sea North of Ilocos Norte

• 5:00 AM: It slightly intensified and was over the West Philippine Sea.

• 8:00 AM: “MARING” continued to move away from extreme northern Luzon.

• 11:00 AM: STS “MARING” was about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

• 5:00 PM: It accelerated while moving westward over the West Philippine Sea.

• 11:00 PM: It continued to track Westward over the West Philippine Sea.

13 October 2021

• 5:00 AM: STA “MARING” continued to move away from the country.

LANDFALL

• Fuga Island, Aparri, Cagayan (11 October 2021, 8:10 PM)

Source: Government of the Philippines