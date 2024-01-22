NDRRMC: Shear line rains death toll now 16, 152K families affected

MANILA: The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday said 16 persons were reported dead due to bad weather caused by the shear line that drenched a large part of the Davao and Caraga regions. In its latest situation report, the disaster agency said 10 of these fatalities have so far been validated while five persons were injured. Still undergoing confirmation are reports of another six dead also in Davao Region, the NDRRMC added. Affected families so far are placed at 152,642 or 670,807 persons in 388 barangays in Davao and Caraga regions. Of this number, 3,765 families are being sheltered in 50 active evacuation centers while 4,825 families or 18,172 persons are being served outside. The Office of Civil Defense earlier said affected families include those displaced and those not needing transfer or removal from their residence. Around 162 houses were reported damaged in Davao and Caraga regions as of this posting. Agriculture damage was placed at PHP14.04 million in C araga. Infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP26.87 million in Davao region. Source: Philippines News Agency