NDRRMC Reports Nearly 163,000 Families Affected by Surigao del Sur Earthquakes

Surigao del Sur - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) disclosed on Friday that approximately 162,946 families, or around 643,220 individuals, have been affected by the recent earthquakes in Surigao del Sur and adjacent regions. According to Philippines News Agency, the affected families are spread across 351 barangays in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga. Out of these, 3,185 families, about 7,487 people, are currently sheltered in 13 evacuation centers, while another 39 families are staying with relatives or friends. The Office of Civil Defense clarified that the count includes both displaced families and those who remained in their homes. The NDRRMC is also in the process of verifying reports of three fatalities and 65 injuries attributed to the earthquakes. Two potential fatalities are from Caraga and one from the Davao Region. Injuries being verified include 51 in Caraga and 14 in the Davao Region. The earthquakes have caused substantial property damage, with 5,294 houses reported damaged across the three regions. Agricultural losses are estimated at PHP15.1 million, with an additional PHP14.4 million in damages to irrigation facilities. Infrastructure damage has reached PHP137.4 million. The quakes included a magnitude 7.4 event that hit Surigao del Sur on December 2, with its epicenter near Hinatuan town, followed by a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on December 6, north-northeast of Cagwait, Surigao del Sur.