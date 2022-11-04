NDRRMC confirms 94 out of 150 Paeng deaths

A total of 150 deaths have been reported so far from the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

Of the figure, 94 have been validated – 63 from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), 28 from Western Visayas, and three from Soccsksargen.

Still undergoing validation are reports of 56 deaths – 33 from Calabarzon; five from Eastern Visayas; four from Zamboanga Peninsula; three from Mimaropa, two each from Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, and Central Visayas; and one each from Western Visayas, Soccsksargen, and the Cordillera region.

Meanwhile, the number of injured persons stands at 128 – 78 of whom have been confirmed as due to the tropical cyclone.

The missing person count is 36 – 28 of whom have been validated.

The NDRRMC also reported that 1,131,409 families, consisting of 3,963,555 persons, were affected by Paeng across the country.

Of the total, 43,996 families or 173,957 individuals are being aided in 2,094 evacuation centers with the remainder being helped by relatives and friends.

A total of 12,968 houses were “partially damaged” while 2,194 were “totally damaged”.

Infrastructure damage

Meanwhile, the partial cost of damage to national roads, bridges, and flood control structures has reached PHP2.09 billion, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Thursday.

Citing data from the Bureau of Maintenance, the department said the estimated cost of damage to national roads, bridges, and flood control structures was estimated at PHP917.8 million, PHP523.8 million, and PHP652.76 million, respectively.

Calabarzon topped the list of regions in terms of damage cost to infrastructure at PHP967.09 million, followed by the Cordillera region with PHP227.02 million; BARMM with PHP200 million; Western Visayas with PHP150.41 million; Mimaropa with PHP130.40 million; Soccsksargen with PHP102.68 million; Bicol with PHP74.83 million; Cagayan Valley with PHP61.03 million; Eastern Visayas with PHP60 million; Ilocos region with PHP58.40 million; Central Luzon with PHP54.50 million; and Central Visayas with PHP8 million.

As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, 24 road sections in eight regions are still closed to traffic due to damaged pavement/slope protection, road cut, collapsed bridge, damaged bridge approach, flooding, and fallen debris among others.

The affected sections are:

Luzon

Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road, in Salagunting Section, Eva, Calanasan, Apayao; Congressman Andres Acop Cosalan Road in Sitio Bileng, Barangay Duacan, Kabayan, Benguet; Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road (Tertiary Road) Tulludan and Tukucan sections in Tinoc, Ifugao;

Lubuagan-Batong Buhay-Abra Boundary Road in Dangtalan and Balatoc Pasil section; Lower Uma, Lubuagan section; and Batongbuhay, Lubuagan section in Kalinga;

Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road, Maling Section in Balbalan, Kalinga; Manila North Road, Claveria Bridge detour in Cagayan;

Cabagan-Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge, Cabagan Sta. Maria Road in Isabela; Gamu-Roxas Road Carappigan Bridge Isabela; Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road, Diteki River Detour Road in Aurora; Talisay-Laurel-Agoncillo Road, Barangay Bugaan, Laurel, Batangas; Tagaytay-Taal Lake Road, Barangay San Jose, Tagaytay City, Cavite; Bantilan Bridge along Barangay Manggalang-Bantilan, Sariaya, Quezon.

Visayas

Iloilo-Antique Road, Paliwan Bridge in Barangay Cubay North, Bugasog and Old Ypayo Bridge in Poblacion, Patnongon, Antique; Bugo-Gen. Fullon Road, Igmataning Bridge, Sinundulan, San Remigio, Antique; Sibalom-Pis-anan Road (Tertiary Road), Barangay Nagdayao, Sibalom, Antique; Iloilo-Antique Road, Oyungan Bridge in Barangay Oyungan, Miag-ao Iloilo; Guimbal-Igbaras-Tubungan-Leon Road, Barangay Nito-an, Guimbal Iloilo; Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz Road, Barangay Moguing, Burauen, Leyte, Marabong Bridge.

Mindanao

Awang-Upi-Lebak-Kalamansig Palimbang-Sarangani Road in Barangay Sta. Clara to Barangay Paril Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat and Namat Masla Bridge, in Barangay Namat Masla, Sultan Kudarat;

Sen. Ninoy Aquino-Lebak Kalamansig Road, Upper Limulan Bridge in Barangay Limulan, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; Isulan Junction-Ninoy Aquino Road, Bagumbayan Bridge, Barangay Poblacion, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat;

Cotabato-Lanao Road, Sarakan Bridge in Matanog, Maguindanao and Libuan Bridge, (abandoned bridge); Highway Tamontaka Junction Tapian Wharf Road, Tinabon (Ledepan) Bridge, Barangay Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, and sections in Barangay Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Tapian Bridge, Barangay Tapian and Marbel-Allah Valley-Cotabato Road, Kabulnan Bridge, Barangay Labu Labu, Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao.

The DPWH added that quick response teams have been instructed to expedite clearing operations along remaining closed roads while ensuring warning signs and barricades are installed for the public’s saf

Source: Philippines News Agency