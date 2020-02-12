NDRRMC: 16K Taal victims remain in evacuation centers

The number of families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption has declined further to 4,442 families, which is equivalent to 15,920 individuals.

A National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) update on Wednesday showed that a total of 336 families left the different evacuation centers on Tuesday.

Also, the number of evacuation centers sheltering families displaced by the latest Taal unrest is down to 107 from the 110 earlier reported as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, houses damaged by the volcano's eruption in Batangas remain at 2,308, with 328 totally damaged and 1,980 partially damaged.

