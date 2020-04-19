NDFP twists lies vs. PH gov’t amid health crisis: NTF-ELCAC

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Friday called out National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) executive committee member Luis Jalandoni for another attempt at spinning information that the Philippine government has violated the unilateral ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Patuloy ang paninira at pagbabaliktad ng CPP-NPA-NDF sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas sa iba’t ibang bansa at mga internasyunal na organisasyon na nagdudulot ng negatibong epekto sa mata at pakikitungo ng mga dayuhan (The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front continues to defame and discredit the Philippine Government to other nations as well as international organizations. It results in the negative perception and treatment of the Philippines by the global community),” the task force said on its Facebook account.

In an online news report, the NDFP claimed that the Philippine government has violated the ceasefire between the two parties, alleging that government troops launched 13 attacks from March 16 to April 19 affecting almost 200 villages and nearly 100 towns.

“The New People’s Army has never complied with the global ceasefire appealed by the United Nations. The communist terrorist group continues to attack, kill, and harass indigenous peoples, indigenous communities, and military troops,” the NTF-ELCAC said.

The clashes between Army troops and the NPA only happen, it said, when the military defends and protects its people against the violence of the latter.

Timeline of attacks

On March 16, President Rodrigo Duterte announced a ceasefire between government troops and the communist NPA rebels as well as the suspension of military operations (SOMO).

The SOMO was ordered so soldiers can aid in the transport operations of medical supplies, food, and essential workforce as strict measures are imposed to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly after, the Philippine Army slammed the communist NPA for putting in danger the lives of villagers in Agusan del Sur by planting two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near their community.

The Army’s 3rd Special Forces Battalion (3SFBn) said on March 19 that the IEDs were retrieved after civilians in Barangay New Salem, Bayugan City, reported the presence of the bombs to a military detachment in the area.

Source: Philipines News Agency