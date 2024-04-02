NCSC says digital booklet to address seniors’ discount predicament

CEBU: Digitalization of booklets for senior citizens will address the challenges of the elderly in getting their statutory discounts, a commissioner of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) said Tuesday. Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, commissioner of NCSC's cluster 4, which represents Western and Central Visayas regions, said the national body is now working with stakeholders in conceptualizing a digital booklet for the elderly. 'If we fully digitalize the booklet, it would be easier for older adults to avail of the discounts for their maintenance medicines, groceries, etcetera. In the meantime, they (senior citizens) have to bring their booklet for their discounts,' she said during the Open Line forum here. Elderlies have raised their concerns about the inconveniences they experienced in availing the 20 percent plus 12 percent discount as mandated by law, she said. A booklet is required before a senior citizen can avail of the benefits as it serves as a record to prevent overbuying and abuse of disco unt benefits. In a media report in February, NCSC chairman Franklin Quijano suggested that the senior citizens' booklet be replaced with a centralized database for easy use and monitoring. Meanwhile, Loreche urged the older adult population to register online with the NCSC to avail of the social pension increase. She said senior citizens who cannot operate a computer or have no internet connection can still register by filling out a form at the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) in their local government units (LGUs). 'We have also an FB (Facebook) page for NCSC cluster 4. You can get updates on how we are and what we are doing. You can also post your concern there,' Loreche said. The NCSC has already registered 482,047 senior citizens in Western Visayas and 327,092 in Central Visayas, she added. Source: Philippines News Agency