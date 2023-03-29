NCSC bats for seniors agenda in RDC-12

To strengthen its partnership with development stakeholders, the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) has formally joined the Regional Development Council in the Soccsksargen Region (RDC-12). This came as NCSC's Regional Cluster No. 7 commissioner-in-charge Edwin Espejo took his oath as a special non-voting member of the RDC-12 during its regular meeting here on Wednesday. Regional Cluster No. 7, which is based in General Santos City, comprises Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) and Region 12. 'This is a good opportunity for us to engage with other government agencies, local government units (LGU), and the private sector as we continue to push for more interventions that would promote the protection, welfare, and development of our senior citizens,' Espejo said. The NCSC, which signified its intention in February to join the RDC-12, was adopted as a member of the Unified Social Protection and Welfare subcommittee (USPWC) in a meeting on March 2. Espejo said NCSC will work closely with the RDC-12, including the RSDC and USPWC, to explore various measures that would benefit the senior citizens in Soccsksargen. He cited the need for support from the council, especially from concerned LGUs, on the ongoing registration of senior citizens being undertaken by NCSC. NCSC will also push for measures that will enhance the Offices for Senior Citizens Affairs of LGUs as well as collaborate with other national government agencies, non-government institutions, and the private sector on programs for senior citizens, he added. Richlie Lyndon Magtulis, RDC-12 co-chairperson, welcomes the inclusion of NCSC to the council, which he said will complement the region's efforts to provide better programs and services for residents, including senior citizens. RDC-12 is the highest policymaking body in the region and serves as the counterpart of the National Economic and Development Authority Board at the subnational level.

Source: Philippines News Agency