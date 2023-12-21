NCR’s Covid positivity rate rises to 22%, cases may peak next week

MANILA: The seven-day positivity rate of Covid-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR) increased to 22 percent on December 19, the OCTA Research Group said Thursday. OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David noted the figure is a six-percent increase from the 16 percent positivity rate logged on Dec. 12. He said the current trajectory in positivity rate 'suggests that Covid-19 cases may peak next week.' 'The case fatality rate in the country in 2023 was 0.34 percent or one in 300 cases for severe and critical cases, which constitute 22 percent of active Covid cases,' he added. Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that the tally of new Covid-19 cases went up by 50 percent, from 260 for the period of December 5 to 11 to 389 for December 12 to 18. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Covid-19 cases, along with other respiratory infections, are expected to rise during the holiday season when parties and reunions among family and friends abound. While Covid-19 numbers are increasing, Herbosa said hos pitals are not filled with cases. The DOH reminds the public to practice minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks, proper hand washing, and isolating or staying at home when flu-like symptoms occur to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Source: Philippines News Agency