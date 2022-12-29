NCRPO urges revelers to celebrate New Year safely

MANILA: Police have urged the public to celebrate the New Year safely as it intensifies the crackdown against illegal firecrackers that pose hazard and injuries.

National Capital Region Police (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said police would coordinate with local barangays and village peacekeepers to ensure enforcement of Republic Act 7183 which regulates the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers.

“Every year, the police remind our countrymen to be careful and follow the laws regarding fireworks and lighting. We will always remember that welcoming the coming new year is the happiest if we, our loved ones and the people around us are safe and healthy,” Estomo said in a statement Thursday.

Estomo said metro cops continue the maximized deployment for Ligtas Paskuhan 2022 with 1,369 police officers who will strictly implement existing firecracker-related rules and regulations.

Instead of lighting firecrackers on their own, the public is urged to watch fireworks displays in their cities. Several cities have designated common firecracker zones to promote the safe use of legal pyrotechnics in welcoming the new year.

Gun owners and police are also warned against using their firearms in the New Year revelry.

“All NCRPO personnel were ardently warned not to use their issued firearms during this annual occasion, otherwise, they will face a strictest sanction. To recall, they (PNP personnel) were trusted and confided by the Chief PNP, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. to behave with propriety by not taping their issued firearms,” Estomo said.

