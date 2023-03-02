NCRPO undergoes ISO recertification audit

MANILA: The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) underwent a recertification audit for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System by the auditors from TUV Rheinland Philippines, Inc. on Wednesday.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo said this is to ensure that NCRPO is consistently performing the best and serving the public with the finest quality of service that fully supports the programs and advocacy of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in conformity with the PNP Patrol Plan 2030.

The ISO 9001:2015 QMS is recognized and implemented as a quality management system in the world.

Since the NCRPO has been granted the certification before, the recertification intends to review the level of performance that is provided to the public.

"Integrated efforts have been done to consistently meet and comply with the required standards but should there be a need for improvement, we assure to overcome our weaknesses. We will incorporate the recommendation for the auditors in performing and addressing the needs and challenges of NCRPO at hand,” Okubo said in a statement on Thursday.

Okubo was the first graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to be designated as NCRPO director.

Challenging the ‘status quo,’ Okubo’s plans and programs, on his assumption message, centered on revitalizing the “Pulis sa Barangay” deployment anchored on KASIMBAYANAN (Kapulisan, Simbahan at Pamayanan) program and giving emphasis on the marginalized residents in the community who were used to be neglected and denied of government services.

“By this, peace and order will be a shared responsibility and effort of both the community and the police once trust and confidence is built through a better mutual relationship,” said Okubo.

Okubo also vowed to address peace and order concerns in Metro Manila to ensure the unhampered delivery of the organization’s mandate for the safety and protection of the citizens.

“Ang programa ko dito ay ipalapit mas lalo ang mga kapulisan sa komunidad. Gusto ko na yung pulis ang hahanap ng community na pagsisilbihan nila, hindi yung community ang naghahanap sa kanila (My program here is to bring the police officers closer to the community. I want the police to find the community they will serve, not the community looking for them,” said Okubo.

The NCRPO chief said that he will implement revitalized police operations in every barangay just like the PNP program last 2011.

“The PNP program in 2011 for barangay police disappeared. I called it revitalized barangay police, revitalized means I intensified it, I strengthened it so that the community could feel their need more. This is also like basic services. It became effective in urban areas. So we will also try it here in the city, I mean in the rural areas very effective, we will also try it so that the people also feel that the police are still helping our government to provide our communities with what they need,” the Metro Manila top cop explained.

Okubo said he will form a core group of cops who would be stationed in barangay where they will undergo training to study the basic services in the government to strengthen the partnership between police and the community.

He added that internal cleansing will be enhanced and vigorous operations against illegal drugs will be continued to the next level.

Source: Philippines News Agency