NCRPO to implement changes in securing Traslacion

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said it will implement major changes in security preparations to ensure peace and order during the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9.

NCRPO acting chief, Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said road closures will be implemented starting at 9 p.m. on January 8.

This year, authorities agreed that the procession will pass through Ayala Bridge instead of the Jones Bridge for the safety and security of the devotees.

The route of the grand procession is as follows:

From Quirino Grandstand (Independence Road) turn right to Katigbak Drive straight to P. Burgos (eastbound lane) going to Finance Rd., to Ayala Blvd., left to Palanca to Quezon Blvd., right to Arlegui, right to Fraternal St., turn right to Vergara St., turn left to Duque de Alba, turn left to Castillejos St., turn left to Farnecio St., turn right to Arlegui St., turn left to Nepomuceno St. (counter-flow), turn left to Concepcion Aguila St, thru Carcer St., turn right to Hidalgo thru Plaza del Carmen, turn left to Bilibid Viejo St. thru Puyat, turn left to Guzman St., turn right to Hidalgo St., turn left to Bautista St. (Barbosa), turn right to Globo de Oro thru under Quezon Bridge, turn right to Palanca St., then, turn right to Villalobos St. thru Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church.

Sinas said they will adopt the same set up done during Monday's thanksgiving procession where there were no devotees at the front of the image.

"We showed the plan, they (church officials) approved it, we offer them a counter plan and they approved it with some modification," Sinas said during the press briefing at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 10.

Sinas said no devotee will be allowed to climb in front of the andas (carriage) to keep the procession moving.

"The only challenge is that the space in front is big. If we could maintain it at any level, we'll be happy with that," Sinas said in Filipino.

Sinas, however, said the devotees are free to climb the back of the carriage.

He said they have no intention to change the tradition but only to ensure peace and order during the event.

"We are not depriving them of exercising their faith. We just don't want chaos. The carriage is open," Sinas said.

Around 1,500 policemen without firearms and other gears would be fielded on the side of the procession.

While 10,000 policemen will secure the event, Sinas said.

Sinas said policemen would secure roughly four kilometers of the total 6.14 kilometers of the procession route.

Last year, the 6.19-kilometer procession route took 21 hours to finish.

Signal jamming and suspending permit to carry firearms as early as the Pahalik or kissing of the image have been tackled during the meeting, Sinas said.

Sinas said they will do information dissemination in coordination with the barangay officials to ensure that the public and devotees are aware of the policy and security changes in the Traslacion this year.

He said crowd-control would be the challenge of the NCRPO throughout the procession, urging the devotees to cooperate with the authorities.

For those who will still go near the carriage or will be drunk during the procession, Sinas said police officers will be on standby to arrest them.

Sinas said the priests also requested to join the procession to make the celebration more solemn compared to previous years.

Source: Philippines News Agency