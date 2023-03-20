NCRPO to enforce maximum police visibility for safe SumVac

The National Capital Region Police (NCRPO) would implement maximum police presence and boost its anti-crime campaign for the influx of travelers for the Lenten season and the summer months. NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo said Monday a total of 4,690 police officers are ready to be deployed within the streets and vital installations of the region to conduct anti-criminality operations; target hardening measures; traffic management/direction and control and other related police public safety services. With the various activities being observed during the summer vacation (SumVac) months such as Philippine Veterans Week, Araw ng Kagitingan, Lenten season, Labor Day and Flores De Mayo, the police force will not only be seen but felt by the public in transportation hubs terminals, places of worship, malls, markets, commercial areas, and parks within Metro Manila. He added the NCRPO also coordinated with other government agencies for additional support personnel, thus, deployment has been set to a total of 7,738 security forces including Metro Manila Development Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, Special Action Force, Regional Highway Patrol Unit, Regional Maritime Unit and Aviation Security Group. The NCRPO chief urged the public to cooperate and support its anti-criminality endeavors for a peaceful and enjoyable summer vacation in the region. Okubo appealed to the public to be alert and report to the police any suspicious person or behavior and any untoward incidents or crimes through the NCRPO text hotline numbers 0999-901-8181 or 0915-888-9181. "Let us help one another, immediately report information relative to security concerns which may come to your knowledge to the nearest Police Station or through NCRPO text hotline numbers 0915-888-9181 and 0999-901-8181. Public safety is everybody's concern," Okubo said. Earlier, the NCRPO chief directed the replacement of male police officers from front desk duty with female officers, saying the latter are more patient and sympathetic. Okubo made a review on how male police officers perform as desk officers, he was not quite happy and satisfied with the result. He said he wants to try something new based on observation and assessment as one of the ways of overhauling the concept of the police service. Okubo said the measure would be piloted in major police stations in Metro Manila. Based on the result of the study, Okubo said male officers have the tendency to be grumpy and impatience in dealing with the complainants who seek the assistance of the NCRPO. The Metro Manila top cop explained that the NCRPO has a sufficient number of female police officers where they could source those who would be tapped to be police customer relations officers, noting that the PNP allocates at least 10 percent of the quota for females. Male officers that would be replaced, according to Okubo, will be deployed in the field in order to maximize the police presence on the streets and the communities in Metro Manila

Source: Philippines News Agency