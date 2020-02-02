NCRPO thanks Duterte admin for P2-B modernization fund

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) expressed overwhelming gratitude to the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte for approving PHP2-billion for the modernization of its equipment for mobility, firepower, communication, and investigation.

I would like to extend my overwhelming gratitude to the current administration for the support towards the modernization of NCRPO in order to uplift our capability and efficiency in the delivery of police service, said NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas in a statement on Friday (Jan. 28)

Sinas said the budget was approved by Congress to support the procurement of more mission-essential equipment for the Metro Manila police.

He said PHP1.2 billion of the NCRPO modernization fund will come from the Philippine National Police (PNP) budget while over PHP700 million will be given by the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH).

The DPWH's fund, he said, will be used to upgrade Camp Karingal, Camp Bagong Diwa, and police stations in Pasig and Manila.

In line with the Duterte administration's Build, Build, Build program, the NCRPO will construct its own Crime Laboratory with highly modernized equipment to further improve its crime solution efficiency.

Sinas said the approved funds will be used to upgrade and modernize the NCRPO's multi-purpose building, grandstand, and training building as well as classrooms and dormitories and other significant infrastructures.

"Guaranteed that all the resources that will be granted us will be utilized for the promotion and delivery of an improved police and public service to the people of Metro Manila," he said.

He said the modernization projects also aim to boost the knowledge, morale and welfare of the NCRPO personnel to cope with the fast-varying complexities of police service.

Sinas said the NCRPO has been upgrading its mobility and patrol capabilities by creating an Aerial Patrol Unit in coordination with the Air Unit of Special Action Force (SAF).

