NCRPO revives ‘red team’ to monitor rogue cops

The National Capital Region Police (NCRPO) on Friday said it will restore its surveillance group dubbed as red team who will monitor police officers engaged in illegal activities.

"Ibabalik po namin monitoring namin (We will bring back the monitoring group). Ngayon, may nahuli, baka may mag-attempt na naman, may maglaro (Now that some were already caught playing golf, there could be other policemen who would attempt to play)" NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said in a media briefing.

Sinas was referring to the three police officials in Central Visayas who were relieved from their posts for violating the prohibition on playing golf on weekdays.

He also urged the public to help them to catch the cops violating the order.

"I like to encourage the public na pag may nakitang pulis naglalaro, (kunan nyo lang ng picture at) ipadala sa hotlines, siguradong aaksyunan [I like to encourage the public that if you see policemen playing golf, take a picture and send it to our hotlines. We will act on that]," Sinas said.

Aside from golf, Sinas vowed that they will monitor other illegal activities of policemen, such as going to the night clubs.

Source: Philippines News Agency