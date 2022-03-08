﻿NCRPO probes Pasay condo shooting involving Chinese nationals

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Monday ordered the National Capital Region Police (NCRPO) to probe the shooting incident inside a condominium in Pasay City involving Chinese nationals.

“I instructed our investigators to expedite the probe and find the perpetrators. We will also coordinate with the (Bureau of Immigration) for possible identification,” Carlos said in a statement.

According to the police report, the victims were identified as Liu Da Jun, 32, and Chen San Wu, 22, who are both residents of the condominium.

Initial investigation disclosed that the victims were at the lobby of the condominium on Sunday when the suspect, an unidentified Chinese national, and his companion arrived.

The suspect demanded PHP500,000 from Chen, but he refused to give, resulting in a brawl. Liu intervened and pacified the two but the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at Chen who was hit in his back.

The suspect and his companion fled from the scene after the incident.

The wounded victim was immediately rushed to the hospital and is now in a stable condition.

Further investigation showed that a friend of Chen was indebted to the suspect who later vented his anger on him.

“With the easing of travel restrictions for foreign travelers in the country, we have redirected our attention to ensure their safety as well. We expect that more international tourists will go around places, so we have reactivated the monitoring of our tourist police,” Carlos said.

Source: Philippines News Agency