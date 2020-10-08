NCRPO probes attack on female Grab driver by cop in Taguig

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Thursday ordered a probe on the alleged assault on a female Grab driver by a police officer in Taguig City.

“Nevertheless, Taguig City Police Station is conducting further investigation of the case and has already requested for CCTV footage from the establishment. Further, NCRPO is conducting a separate and distinct fact-finding investigation regarding this matter to determine the fault of the cop, if any. We are also encouraging the lady driver to coordinate with us and file a case against the subject police officer if his actions warrant such,” NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said in a statement.

Citing the report from the local police, Sinas said the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the pickup/drop off area of a coffee shop along Cayetano Boulevard in Barangay Ususan.

Capt. Ronald Saquilayan was waiting for his daughter while inside his car when a woman identified as Mary Florence Norial, who was onboard a Hyundai Accent honked at his car for him to move so she can pass through.

Saquilayan came out of his vehicle to report the matter to the security guard. However, when he was about to go back to his car, Norial suddenly pushed the door of the car which prevented the cop from boarding on it. She then allegedly hit the cop on the head.

Saquilayan then arrested Norial while informing her of her rights and the nature of the crime she committed. Norial allegedly became unruly, resisted, and tried to flee.

Complaints for alarm and scandal and direct assault and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code were already filed against Norial on Wednesday as supported by statements of two witnesses of the incident.

However, Norial, in a Facebook post, claimed she was about to pick up a passenger in the area but the driveway was blocked by the vehicle driven by Saquilayan.

She flashed the headlight and honked several times but the driver of the car would not move the vehicle. She also knocked on the windshield of the vehicle but still, the driver would not reportedly budge.

She then sought the assistance of a security guard who helped her knock on the windshield of the car to ask the driver to move.

But Saquilayan allegedly opened the car door ‘suddenly and forcefully’ which resulted in Norial being hit and thrown to the bushes along the driveway. Angered by the driver’s action, Norial allegedly got up and slapped him.

PNP spokesman Col. Ysmael Yu said the chief of police of Pateros was instructed to do an impartial investigation on the incident since the policeman involved is one of his men.

“The chief of police of Pateros has the discretion to conduct an investigation. I believe that this is already being looked into at the Pateros police station level,” Yu said.

Source: Philippines News Agency