NCRPO nets nearly P1.3-B illegal drugs from March to July

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has confiscated nearly PHP1.3 billion worth of various illegal drugs in a series of operations from March to July this year.

The NCRPO covers five districts -- the Manila, Quezon City Northern, Southern, and Eastern police districts.

Citing the latest data as of Thursday, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad said the amount included more than 188 kilograms of shabu worth PHP1.28 billion; 72.6 kilograms of marijuana worth PHP8.7 million; PHP13,600 worth of ecstasy tablets and 28.20 grams of cocaine worth nearly PHP150,000, seized from March 1 to July 31.

Natividad said the NCRPO’s anti-narcotics teams also arrested 9,443 suspects in 5,148 anti-drug operations.

He added that surveillance efforts and manhunt operations led to the arrest of 1,878 top most wanted persons and 4.054 other wanted persons.

Under the "no take policy", the NCRPO also launched 2,917 anti-illegal gambling operations in the same period, which resulted in the arrest of 8,790 persons and confiscation of bets worth PHP1.9 million.

Some 513 operations against loose firearms, meanwhile, resulted in the arrest of 532 suspects and the confiscation of 567 firearms and 32 explosives.

Source: Philippines News Agency