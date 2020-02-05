NCRPO launches fitness program for cops

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has launched its intense weight loss program for police officers.

NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, personally led the zumba dance as part of the Project BMI Reduction Program held at NCRPO Grandstand, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City on Tuesday.

"Every day, from this day forth until February 18 you will be weighed accordingly and on March 31, if there is no substantial change, you will be administratively relieved to undergo a summer camp," Sinas told the police officers.

Records show that there are between 3,000 to 4,000 NCRPO cops are considered obese and overweight based on the body mass index (BMI).

Police officers who fail to have substantial progress in losing weight from February to March will join a summer camp in April.

"The police summer camp program will last for a month. Everyone shall stay in the camp to exercise every morning and afternoon. You will have to adhere to a planned diet and in the evening, you will undergo ballroom classes. There will be live coverage for this summer camp and those who will be caught violating the rules will be subjected to extra exercises, he added.

The camp will offer free food but this will only be vegetables, particularly, lettuce, carrots, and cucumber.

Police officers will also participate in ballroom exercise in the evening, he said.

Cops participating in the weight loss camp do not have to worry about their jobs as someone will take over while they are in the program.

The exercise and weight loss progress of policemen will also be monitored by medical personnel and dieticians.

In support of the program, NCRPO Regional Mobile Force Battalion was tasked to create an obstacle course for those who will undergo the summer camp.

The primary participants targeted by the program are that NCRPO personnel who were categorized as obese.

"If one month of summer camp will not suffice, we will push through with another month of rigid training and exercise, Sinas said.

The program aims to enhance the physical capabilities of police officers in the Metro to make them fit to efficiently address the challenges and complexities of police work.

The BMI requirement is part of the physical fitness program of the PNP in an effort to professionalize the organization.

BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women. It is obtained by dividing a person's weight expressed in kilograms by his or her height in meters.

For most adults, an ideal BMI is ranging from 18.5 to 24.9. A range of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight while those having 30 and above are considered obese.

Earlier, PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa ordered that all policemen should get fit and have a normal BMI.

Gamboa added that non-compliant policemen would be prevented from attending training and schooling for career advancement, hence affecting their chances for promotion.

Source: Philippines News Agency