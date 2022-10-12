NCRPO eyes deployment of 10K security personnel for ‘Undas’

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is set to deploy 10,000 police officers to ensure a peaceful and orderly commemoration of the Undas (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) holidays.

“(We will deploy) an initial 10,000 na mga police personnel, kasama na diyan ang mga force multipliers, ang mga barangay tanods, mga civic volunteer organizations at iba pang mga volunteer organizations (We will deploy an initial 10,000 police personnel including the force multipliers, the barangay tanods, civic volunteer organizations and other volunteer organizations),” NCRPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Dexter Verzola told reporters on Tuesday.

This came as people are expected to flock to cemeteries, columbaria, and memorial parks to visit their departed loved ones for this year’s observance.

In the past two years, these areas have been ordered closed during the Undas holidays to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He said the full deployment will happen a day ahead of All Saints’ Day where police officers will guard all the cemeteries, whether private or public in Metro Manila.

He said the deployment of NCRPO personnel will serve as augmentation in the conduct of preventive patrol operations, and anti-criminality and anti-drug campaigns.

Police assistance desks (PADs) will also be set up to guide commuters and prevent criminals from taking advantage of the crowd, he said.

He said police assistance centers will be established inside and outside cemeteries and memorial parks to keep peace and order and reminded the public to ensure that minimum public health standards are observed.

Aside from the policemen, Verzola said seven mobile police outposts of the NCRPO will also be deployed so they can monitor, especially with the influx of people this coming Undas.

“Ang konsepto nito ay puwede mo ilagay kung saan into kinakailangan na malagyan para mabantayan ng kapulisan ang mamamayan lalong lalo na sa pagdagsa ng mga tao ngayong Undas (The concept of this is that you can put it where it is necessary to put it so that the police can watch over the people, especially with the influx of people this Undas),” Verzola said.

He added the seven mobile outposts were already deployed in the following areas: corner of Aseana Avenue and Macapagal Boulevard; NAIAX Ramp (Southbound) in front (Racks Restaurant); Bradco Avenue corner Valera Street (Monarch Park Suites); Bradco Avenue corner Macapagal Boulevard; (across DFA and McDonalds); in front of Starbucks along Macapagal Boulevard; Diokno Boulevard corner Aseana Avenue (in front of Solaire); and along Panay Street (PITX).

NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo earlier said the mobile outpost sustains genuine police visibility where patrollers are on standby and ready to assist the public in times of emergencies and extend safety services as the need arises.

Estomo said the mobile outpost was designed as movable to be easily transferred to places that demand police presence, particularly in crime-prone areas, terminals, transportation hubs, and places of convergence to deter crimes and maintain order

Source: Philippines News Agency