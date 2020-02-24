NCRPO chief wants ‘jueteng’ areas identified in Metro Manila

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, on Monday said they will map out areas in Metro Manila to identify where illegal gambling particularly "jueteng" is present.

However, Sinas believes that jueteng operations are not rampant in the metropolis.

"I don't believe (that) NCRPO is affected, it's not. We are checking (if) jueteng (still exists here)... As I talk to some of our people, wala naman, hindi naman talamak, di kagaya sa ibang lugar (there is none, not rampant, unlike in other areas). But just the same, we're checking," Sinas told reporters in a press conference held in Camp Karingal, Quezon City on Monday.

But the NCRPO would still track down the considered hot spot of jueteng operations in Metro Manila, Sinas said.

Sinas earlier said the NCRPO has intensified crackdown against all forms of illegal gambling.

Numerous video karera machines have been destroyed to prove the police are now serious to wipe out illegal gambling in Metro Manila.

Currently, a total of 501 gambling paraphernalia and 33 gambling machines were confiscated.

Over the weekend, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa issued a warning to all regional directors that they may be relieved from their posts if they fail to curb all forms of illegal gambling, especially jueteng, in their areas.

Gamboa gave them a week to cleanse their respective areas of illegal gambling operations.

To the concerned regional directors of the Philippine National Police, I have forwarded to you list of operators in your different regions. I'm giving you a week. If you will not stop, then I will relieve you... he said.

Gamboa said the one strike policy would be applied to all police unit commanders who will fail to halt illegal activities such as gambling.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY