NCRPO chief Estomo named PNP’s No. 3 in latest reshuffle

MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Thursday named National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo as the police force's new deputy chief for operations.

Estomo is now the PNP's third-highest official based on the latest revamp ordered by Azurin. He replaces Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos Jr. who was reassigned to the Office of the PNP Chief.

Estomo was replaced by Maj. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo as NCRPO chief.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas took over Okubo's post as chief of the Special Action Force, while Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque will now head the Police Regional Office 5 (Bicol), replacing Dimas.

Source: Philippines News Agency