NCRPO boosts ties with Muslim communities vs. violence, terrorism

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will visit Muslim communities in the region as part of its peace covenant aimed at showing solidarity and getting support against terrorism.

“This is to show solidarity, cooperation between our Muslim brothers at ang ating (and our) government workers. So ito ay pagpapaigting ng ating peace covenant para maiwasan po yung dahas at karahasan na puwedeng mangyari in the future (So this is the intensification of our peace covenant to prevent violence and violence that may occur in the future),” NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., told reporters after the dialogue and signing of peace covenant with Muslim leaders at Barangay Palatiw, Pasig City on Friday.

Danao said he started the program when he was still director of the Manila Police District (MPD).

“Actually itong programa na ito started when I became the district director of Manila and lahat naman po ng Muslim leaders doon ay kinausap namin and so far naging maayos naman at naging maganda ang result, (Actually, this program started when I became the DD of Manila and we talked to all the Muslim leaders there. So far it went well and the results were good),” the Metro Manila top cop stressed.

Danao said this is a good way to start in Metro Manila and that agreements will be forged so that these communities will not tolerate violence and allow their areas to be safe havens of terrorists.

“Isa sa mga napagkasunduan natin and kanila rin pong iwawaksi ang violence that may happen in their area napakagandang adhikain po ito para sa lahat para maiwasan natin yung puwedeng mangyari na terroristic activities (One of the things we have agreed upon is they will also dispel the violence that may happen in their area. This is a very good goal for everyone so that we can avoid the possible terrorist activities),” he added.

Asked for an assessment on the campaign against the threat of terrorism and communism in NCR, Danao said the situation is “so far manageable”.

“I just hope that this would continue so that we would be able to completely eradicate and stop violence especially in the aspect of terrorism,” he added.

Danao also hopes that the program will gain more momentum so that these communities will forever shun away terrorism in its all forms.

“Since day 1 nung na-assign ako dito and everywhere kung saan ako ma assign, constant ang ating communication sa ating mga barangay regardless kung Muslim ka, regardless of what religion you belong to or what belief you (have). Ang importante na makita natin dito is yung cooperation, collaboration ng community with our law enforcement officers, (Since the first day when I was assigned here and in every place of assignment given to me, we have constant communication with the communities, regardless of whether you are a Muslim, regardless of what religion you belong to or what belief you belong to. What is important to see here is the cooperation, collaboration of the community with our law enforcement officers),” he said.