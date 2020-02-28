NCR wins PFF U15 Boys title

The National Capital Region needed extra time to beat Negros Occidental, 1 0, to win the PFF U15 Boys National Championship at the PFF National Training Centre here on Friday.

Dominic Tom broke the goalless deadlock with the eventual go ahead goal for NCR in the fifth minute of the extra period.

His teammates then stifled Negros Occidental the rest of the way as the Visayan side failed to make a decent attempt at goal in the end.

Tom, anchored by his heroic in the final, was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Meanwhile, Davao South romped Mount Apo in extra time, 5 1, to capture the bronze.

Davao South dominated the entire extra time period, scoring four goals, three in just six minutes, to pull away from Mount Apo

