NCR overall Palarong Pambansa champion for 16th straight time

National Capital Region (NCR) was crowned overall champion anew of this year's Palarong Pambansa, winning a total of 85 gold, 74 silver and 55 bronze medals. It marked the 16th straight overall title of NCR, the last in 2019 in Davao with an 86-71-56 tally. NCR likewise regained the elementary (30-22-16) title, which it yielded to Southern Tagalog in 2019, and topped the secondary division (55-52-39) again. The multi-event competition was then suspended for the next three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte graced the closing ceremony attended by athletes, coaches and officials from 17 regions at Marikina Sports Center on Saturday. She congratulated Marikina for successfully hosting the event for the first time and the coaches, school officials, parents and communities for supporting the athletes. 'You are all winners in your own right, and we laud your dedication to your chosen passion,' Duterte said during the closing ceremony. Western Visayas (Region 6) finished second with 60 golds, 45 silvers and 44 bronzes to improve on its third-place performances from 2017 to 2019. Southern Tagalog (Region 4A) ranked third with 52 golds, 52 silvers and 57 bronzes while Central Luzon (Region 3) was fourth with 28 golds, 33 silvers and 46 bronzes. Central Visayas (Region 7) placed fifth with 26-18-35; Davao (Region 9) sixth, 21-18-27; followed by Northern Mindanao (19-20-33), Soccsksargen (17-19-34), Cordillera (17-17-14), Bicol (13-15-22), Ilocos (9-11-23), Cagayan Valley (8-13-17), Mimaropa (6-8-13), Eastern Visayas (5-17-15), Caraga (4-11-20), Zamboanga Peninsula (3-5-13) and Bangsamoro (2-0-4). The Palarong Pambansa will return to Cebu City after 30 years as the 'Queen City of the South' defeated Bacolod City in Negros Oriental and Antique province in the bidding for the 2024 hosting. Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama received the host's flag from Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro. Ilocos Norte was awarded the 2025 hosting

Source: Philippines News Agency