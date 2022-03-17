﻿NCR mayors ready for Alert Level 0: MMDA

All local governments of the 17 cities and municipalities in the National Capital Region (NCR) are ready for the possible shift to Alert Level Zero as Covid-19 cases continue to fall, an official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Tuesday.

In a Laging Handa briefing, MMDA General Manager and Undersecretary Frisco San Juan Jr. said NCR mayors have not made a recommendation for a shift to Alert Level Zero but are ready for such a scenario once ordered by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

To date, he said there has been no decision or recommendation on whether to extend or change the current Alert Level 1 in NCR and other regions.

“Nakahanda sila at nagsasagawa ng mga karampatang solusyon kung saka-sakaling magkaroon ng pagtaas muli ang number of cases (They are ready and have put in place measures in case the number of [Covid-19] cases increase),” San Juan said.

NCR and most parts of the country are under Alert Level 1 until March 15.

Earlier, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the IATF and other health experts would discuss the guidelines for a possible Alert Level Zero, which could end most of the health emergency restrictions introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency