NCR Covid positivity rate down to 14.3% as of Dec. 14: OCTA

MANILA: The positivity rate or the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the National Capital Region slightly decreased to 14.3 percent as of Dec. 14.

On Friday, OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David noted that NCR’s positivity rate as of Dec. 11 is 14.5 percent.

“This could be a sign that infections in the NCR may be decreasing already,” he said. “Numbers next week will confirm if the trends will hold.”

The region’s positivity rate last Dec. 7 was 13.5 percent.

As of Dec. 15, the areas with the highest number of new cases include the NCR with 506; Laguna with 55; Cebu with 49; Cavite with 47; and Rizal with 45.

Earlier, DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there is no need to panic over slight increases in the number of cases as long as the hospital admissions are manageable and there are no large number of severe and critical cases

Source: Philippines News Agency