NCR Covid positivity rate dips to 13.9% as of Dec. 17

MANILA: The positivity rate or the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the National Capital Region (NCR) decreased to 13.9 percent as of Dec. 17.

OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David on Monday said the figure is a 0.5-point decrease from 14.4 percent rate in the region as of Dec. 10.

“It looks like the BQ.1 wave is receding in time for a Happy Holiday. In the rest of Luzon, increase in positivity rates were observed in Bataan, Laguna, Zambales,” he said on Twitter.

As of Dec. 17, the other areas with decreased positivity rates include Albay with 23.3 percent from 34.6 percent; Camarines Sur with 32.9 percent from 39.2 percent; Ilocos Sur with 30.6 percent from 36.9 percent; Isabela with 39.7 percent from 40.5 percent; Kalinga with 26.2 percent from 57.9 percent; Nueva Ecija with 37.2 percent from 49 percent; Rizal with 23.8 percent from 23.2 percent; and Tarlac with 23.9 percent from 23.6 percent.

Outside Luzon, an increase in positivity rate was observed in Misamis Oriental with 13.8 percent from 9.8 percent.

High positivity rates in Aklan (23.8 percent), Palawan (23.6 percent), and Zamboanga del Sur (26.1 percent) were also observed.

Meantime, low positivity rates were reported in Capiz (5 percent), Davao del Norte (1.7 percent), Iloilo (4.4 percent), and South Cotabato (4 percent).

Source: Philippines News Agency