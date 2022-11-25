NCR Covid-19 positivity rate spikes to 9.2%: OCTA

The weekly positivity rate or the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), in the National Capital Region (NCR) increased to 9.2 percent as of November 22.

Over Twitter on Wednesday, OCTA Research Group fellow Guido David said the figure marks a 1.8 percent increase from 7.4 percent as of November 15.

“Unless these trends do not progress, we could be seeing the start of another wave of infections in NCR, similar to what we saw in June,” he said.

As of November 23, the Department of Health reported 703 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the overall tally to 4,028,187 with 17,049 active cases.

The country’s overall positivity rate is 11.4 percent.

The areas with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases include the NCR with 167 more infections; Tarlac with 44; Cavite with 33; Cebu with 33; Iloilo with 30; and Laguna with 25.

Earlier, infectious disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante reminded the public not to be complacent about observing the public health protocols, such as wearing face masks, getting vaccinated, and receiving booster doses as the community transmission remains in the country

