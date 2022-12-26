NCR Covid-19 positivity rate down to 11.5%

MANILA: The positivity rate or the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the National Capital Region (NCR) further decreased to 11.5 percent as of Dec. 24.

The region’s positivity rate a week ago, on Dec. 17, was 13.9 percent.

“In Luzon, significant increase in positivity rate observed in Albay, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, Pampanga,” OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David said on Twitter.

As of Dec. 24, Albay province’s positivity rate went up to 35.4 percent from 23.3 percent; Ilocos Sur, 44.8 percent from 30.6 percent; Kalinga, 41.7 percent from 26.2 percent; and Pampanga, 17 percent from 12.5 percent.

As of Dec. 25, the top five areas with the most number of cases include NCR with 225 cases, Cavite with 45, Laguna with 40, Rizal with 38 and Cebu with 22.

Source: Philippines News Agency