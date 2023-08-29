nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, September 5, at 5:25 p.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company’s Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
Natalia.moose@ncino.com

