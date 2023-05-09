nCino Kicks off Annual Conference, nSight, Advancing Modernization in Financial Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today kicked off nSight 2023, its annual user conference in Charlotte, NC.

The three-day immersive event brings together over 1,700 professionals from the global financial services industry including corporate; commercial; regional and community banks; credit unions; and strategic ecosystem partners to demonstrate and discuss the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in the financial services industry. In the 11 years since its inception, nSight has grown to become a must-attend event for those interested in staying ahead of the curve in the banking industry.

During the conference, nCino will announce the winners of its Financial Services Impact Awards, an annual recognition program that honors financial institutions that are innovating and delivering value to their clients through nCino’s platform. U.S. Bank is a finalist this year in the Innovation category.

“Innovation is not just about doing something new; it’s about challenging the status quo and finding new ways to add value to the lives of our clients. By adding simplicity and agility throughout our processes, we can improve outcomes for our clients. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team across the bank focused on helping us create a better banking experience for all,” said Tina Cartwright, SVP, Transformation Strategy Executive, U.S. Bank.

“Banking is a lot like race car driving. It’s all about momentum, knowing when to accelerate and taking calculated risks to come out ahead. As a keynote speaker at nSight, I look forward to inspiring and motivating the audience to move with speed and an entrepreneurial mindset driving the financial services industry forward,” said Rusty Wallace, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Fame inductee.

“We’re pleased to welcome so many industry experts to Charlotte for our largest nSight conference yet. Banks and financial institutions must focus on modernizing their tech stack and put the right tools in place to promote efficiency, automation, and CX. Through nSight, nCino is providing an experience that allows individuals to take advantage of the learning and development they want most,” said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO of nCino.

