NCFP holds youth, schools grand finals in Dapitan City

Dapitan City will host the Grand Finals of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines’ (NCFP) National Youth and Schools Chess Championships at the Dapitan Sports and Cultural Complex, Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte from September 16 to 23.

The Grand Finals is the culmination of the three qualifying tournaments nationwide where about 120 participants aged 9 years to 17 years old will compete under several categories in the annual activity.

Among the participants are Iana Angela Sotaridona in the girls’ under-13 category and Thea Grace and Mica Claire Clar in the girls’ under-9 category.

Their participation is fully supported by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas.

The Grand Finals is a collaboration between the NCFP and Dapitan City Mayor Mayor Seth Frederick "Bullet" Jalosjos.

The NCFP recently held its elections with Philippine Olympic Committee president, Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, yielding the post of secretary general to give way to the young blood in running the federation.

Rep. Prospero “Butch” Pichay was reelected president with Cavite Vice Governor Athena Tolentino getting elected as first vice president. She’s the only female officer of the federation.

Also elected were Ruel Canobas as second vice president; Senator Manny Pacquiao as third vice president; Rep. Carlo Sandro Gonzalez as secretary general; Mayor Christian Natividad as treasurer; Judge Gonzalo Mapili as auditor; Luisito Ramos as finance chairman; Rep. Neri Javier Colmenares as youth development chairman; National Master lawyer Cresencio Aspiras as ratings and titles chairman; and Jose Rafael Legaspi, Gen. Jonas Silvano, Rey Urbiztondo, Binky Gaticales, and Seth Frederick Jaloslos as directors.

They will serve a term of four years.

Tolentino opted not to run to give way to the youth but supervised the elections as the federation’s former secretary general for 16 years and holding the same position in the International Chess Federation or FIDE for four years.

Source: Philippines News Agency