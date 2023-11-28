NCCA Grant Fuels Enhancement of Iloilo and Guimaras Crafts through Local Artist Collaboration

Iloilo City – In a bid to add value to the crafts of artisans from Iloilo and Guimaras, the Himbon Contemporary Artists Group of Iloilo City is utilizing a grant from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The initiative aims to innovate and enhance the traditional crafts produced in the regions.

According to Philippines News Agency, The project, titled 'Simpon', is a collaboration between potters from Barangay Cagbang in Miagao, Iloilo province, and weavers from Barangay Sapal in San Lorenzo, Guimaras province. Himbon Contemporary Artists Group, an art movement focused on supporting artists' growth and passion, is spearheading the project.

Vice President of Himbon, Vic Fario, explained that the PHP300,000 grant from the NCCA is directed towards helping artists improve their designs and increase the value of their works. The group has placed a particular emphasis on assisting artists in remote areas who often lack exposure and opportunities.

In Miagao, Himbon artists observed local potters creating traditional earthenware and shared their design expertise to elevate the artisans' products. By introducing new ideas, the group demonstrated how potters could use the same materials to create sculptures in addition to their usual jars and pots.

Similarly, in Guimaras, the group worked with weavers, suggesting new colors and designs. These woven fabrics were later incorporated with the sculptures created by the Miagao potters, showcasing a fusion of both crafts.

Fario noted that the project has been successful in inspiring the artisans, hoping they will apply these new ideas to future projects. The goal is to encourage artisans to evolve their designs and explore broader markets.

The project, which began three months ago, culminated with exhibitions at the Iloilo Esplanade from November 25 to 27 and at SM City Iloilo from November 29 to December 5. These exhibits also feature the traditional crafts of potters and weavers, providing them an opportunity to sell their products and earn income during the exhibitions.