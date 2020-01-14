NCAA volleyball games still postponed

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) postponed anew its scheduled volleyball games for the second straight day due to the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

San Beda and Lyceum's volleyball teams were to face off in the first set of games, while Perpetual Help and Letran will collide in the other set of three matches on Tuesday.

But on Monday night, Hercules Callanta, the chairman of the volleyball event, announced that the said six-match schedule is now postponed.

"Due to the recommendation of the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) to suspend classes and work in affected areas of NCR (National Capital Region), Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), and Region 3, and the suspension of classes in Taytay and ParaAaque, the 95th Season NCAA Volleyball Games scheduled for tomorrow are canceled," Callanta said in a statement.

Callanta, however, assured that the tournament will resume soon.

"Games will resume on Thursday, January 16, as scheduled," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency