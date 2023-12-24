NCAA Mourns the Passing of Basketball Icon Samboy Lim

MANILA: The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has commemorated the life and career of Avelino 'Samboy' Lim Jr., a revered figure in Philippine basketball, following his recent passing at the age of 61.

According to Philippines News Agency, fondly known as "The Skywalker" for his remarkable aerial prowess, died as confirmed through announcements on his official Facebook page and Instagram account on Saturday night.

Lim's basketball journey was marked by significant achievements, including playing for the Letran Knights and leading the team to three consecutive championships from 1982 to 1984. His outstanding performance in 1984 earned him the title of NCAA Most Valuable Player. Supan praised Lim's legacy, citing his influential role from his NCAA days through his professional career and national team stints, describing him as an inspiration and role model to many.

Reports indicate that Lim passed away at the Medical City in Pasig. He was surrounded by family, including his former wife Lelen, his daughter and national karate team member Jamie, and other relatives. Also present were his friends and fellow basketball legend Allan Caidic and close friend Robert Evangelista, with others joining virtually to witness his final moments.

Lim's health had been a concern since 2014 when he suffered a heart attack during an informal exhibition game at Ynares Arena in Pasig. The incident led to a coma, and although he regained consciousness, he never fully recovered, losing his ability to walk, sight, and voice over the years.

His family expressed gratitude towards the medical team and caregivers who provided care for the last nine years, asking for prayers for Lim. They urged for support in commending his soul to peace and seeking mercy for him in their social media post.