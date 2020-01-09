NBI to probe killing of ex-Batangas solon

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Thursday said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will conduct a separate inquiry into the alleged killing of former Batangas congressman Edgar Mendoza.

I will now order the NBI to assist the police in investigating and finding the perpetrators of this horrible crime. The NBI's forensic experts will be of great help in identifying the victims, Guevarra told newsmen.

Earlier on Thursday, three human remains charred beyond recognition were recovered in Mendoza's car, a Honda Civic with plate number DAN 6374 in Barangay San Francisco, Tiaong, Quezon.

The 68-year-old former lawmaker was accompanied by his driver, Ruel Ruiz and aide, Nicanor Mendoza, when they left his home in Balagtas, Batangas City for a meeting in Lipa City and Calamba, Laguna on Wednesday.

The car he was using was registered to Begbog Properties Inc. in Rosario, Batangas.

