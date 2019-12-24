NBI to probe Cotabato City bombings

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a probe on the December 22 bombings in Cotabato City.

In issuing Department Order 682 on Monday, DOJ Undersecretary Ferdinand Sugay directed and authorized NBI Director Dante A. Gierran to "conduct an investigation and case build-up on the bombing in Cotabato City and other related incidents in the nearby provinces on December 22."

The order took effect immediately and will remain in force until otherwise directed.

Reports said at least 14 persons were hurt in the grenade early evening of December 22 along Sinsuat Avenue near the entrance at Pedro Colina Hall and a few meters from the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cotabato City.

Later that night, five persons were injured in an explosion near the town plaza of Libungan, North Cotabato.

Bomb disposal experts said a rigged 60-mm. mortar shell was used by the attackers.

