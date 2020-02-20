NBI to probe BuCor exec’s murder

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Thursday directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the killing of suspended Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) legal division chief Frederick Anthony Santos.

In Department Order No. 082, Guevarra said the NBI is directed to investigate, do a case build-up and file charges against the people behind the killing.

Santos was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while waiting to pick up his child around 1 p.m. in front of the Southernside Montessori School in Katihan Street, Barangay Poblacion in Muntinlupa City.

Santos, along with two other BuCor officials has been meted with six months suspension without pay by the Office of the Ombudsman over their involvement in the irregularities in the implementation of the expanded Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

He was also one of the resource persons at a Senate inquiry on the GCTA implementation.

Meanwhile, Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa said it is likely that Santos' killing was related to his revelations during the GCTA hearing.

I pity the person. He was my subordinate. He had problems, he was suspended, his life and career were ruined and now he was killed. Why would anyone want to kill him as well?, said dela Rosa, a former BuCor director-general, in Filipino.

Dela Rosa said drug lords inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) could be behind the crime.

I am not preempting the investigation but based on my experience, those who kill people in the BuCor are those who do not get what they want. They have money and minions outside who can kill you," dela Rosa said.

