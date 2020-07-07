NBI to probe ambush of Manila senior prosecutor

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the killing of Manila chief inquest prosecutor Jovencio Senados.

“We are shocked by the audacity of this attack. It highlights once again the grave peril that our prosecutors face each day in the discharge of their duties. I have ordered the NBI to immediately step in and investigate this murder,” Guevarra told reporters.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Benedictor Malcontento condemned “to the highest level” the killing of the 62-year-old prosecutor.

“We will avail (of) all the resources of the DOJ (Department of Justice) to obtain justice,” he added.

In its report, the Ermita Police Station 5 said Senados was onboard his red Toyota Yaris when armed men aboard a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) fired at him at the corner of Anakbayan St. and Quirino Avenue in Manila around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Senados’ driver was unharmed.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive and arrest those behind the incident

Source: Philippines News Agency