Latest News

NBI tasked to probe resurgence of ‘mail-order bride’ scheme

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the resurgence of the mail-order bride schemes where Filipino women marry expatriates for a fee or the prospect of migrating. In a message to reporters, Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano said the move comes after immigration authorities intercepted a 20-year-old Filipino woman and an elderly Chinese man at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3. Reports said the woman presented a genuine marriage certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority, indicating they were married in a restaurant in Pasig City but struggled to provide details about the marriage. They were prevented from boarding their flight to Shenzhen on Feb. 28 and were handed to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT). "Falsifying public documents is a serious matter. When a public document is presented, it should immediately evoke trust as authentic and valid. I f the proliferation of fake public documents continues, it will erode trust in the agencies issuing these valid documents," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.