NBI sets up satellite office in Dinagat Islands

BUTUAN CITY: To enhance public service accessibility and convenience for residents, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) inaugurated its satellite office on Monday in Dinagat Islands province. The new satellite office, located in San Jose town, marks a significant milestone for the island province, providing locals with easier access to essential NBI services without the need to travel to mainland Mindanao. Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. lauded the initiative during the opening ceremony, emphasizing its positive impact on the island's people. "This development is expected to streamline bureaucratic processes and improve efficiency in obtaining crucial documents required for various purposes," Demerey said in a message to the Philippine News Agency. He said the satellite office will offer Dinagat residents various services, such as clearance processing, document verification and other relevant transactions. The opening of the satellite office, he added, underscores the government's commitment to bring es sential services closer to the people. Source: Philippines News Agency