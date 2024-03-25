NBI: Proceedings on Teves’ transfer to PH to take 7 to 40 days

MANILA: Proceedings for the transfer of ousted Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. and designated terrorist Arnolfo Teves Jr. will take from seven to 40 days, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said Monday. In a media interview, NBI director Medardo de Lemos said this was assured by the Timor Leste justice officials to the Philippine contingent following Teves' capture. 'Sabi nila (They said) they will terminate the proceedings within the period of seven days to 40 days maximum,' he told reporters. De Lemos, however, clarified that Timor Leste officials are still in the process of determining the merits of the red notice issued against Teves, after which they will decide what actions to pursue. 'When we were there, they started already. And another proceeding was held when we left,' De Lemos said. Meanwhile, De Lemos described Teves as 'in the pink of health' upon his capture Thursday by law enforcers from the Timor Leste government who enforced an Interpol red notice. He said Teves also voluntari ly talked with the NBI contingent, including consenting to have his photograph taken. De Lemos added Teves' defense team has intervened to assert his claim for political asylum to block his transfer back to the Philippines. Teves was arrested at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar in Dili, Timor-Leste at 4 p.m. Thursday. Teves is facing multiple charges in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in March 2023, and three others in 2019. He is now under the custody of the Timorese police, while his extradition to the Philippines is being worked out by Dili's National Central Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the team from NCB-Manila and Dili-Timor Leste Philippine Embassy. Source: Philippines News Agency