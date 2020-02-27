NBI operates vs. fake dentists in Pangasinan

The National Bureau of Investigation Dagupan City District Office (NBI DADO) has vowed to continue arresting fake dentists operating in the province following reports from the Philippine Dental Association (PDA) Pangasinan Chapter.

In an interview Thursday, NBI DADO chief, lawyer Rizaldy Jaymalin, said PDA has been receiving complaints from several disgruntled patients.

Dr. Fercima Benitez, the head of PDA Pangasinan Chapter, approached our office and tipped names of illegal dentists in the province, he said.

Jaymalin said NBI DADO recently arrested a 55 year old named Wilma Ylang Almazan in an operation Monday. Almazan was allegedly posing as a dentist in a clinic located at the public market in Mangaldan town.

An undercover NBI agent went to the said dental clinic to have his 'false teeth' made. When Almazan received the payment, she was immediately arrested by the agent, he said.

Almazan, who only graduated from a dentistry course, did not yet pass the board exams and is working in a dental clinic owned by a certain doctor.

Cases of violation of the Republic Act 9484, or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007, were filed against Almazan and the owner of the clinic.

Jaymalin urged the public to report about fake dentists operating in the province.

We will continue our operations until we have shut down these illegal dental clinics, he said.

The NBI DADO is looking for about 30 dental clinics that allegedly violated the Philippine Dental Act based on the data given by the PDA Pangasinan chapter.

The law prohibits operating dental practices without certification, registration, and professional identification card and without a permit issued in the provision of PDA

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY