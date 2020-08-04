NBI clearance processing suspended in MECQ areas

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday announced the suspension of clearance processing in all areas under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from August 4 to 18.

In a statement, NBI officer in charge Eric Distor said the areas covered by the suspension are the National Capital Region (NCR) and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite Laguna, and Rizal.

“All clearance processing and satellite offices in the aforementioned areas will be closed for the duration of the quarantine period or MECQ,” Distor added.

The NBI also expressed its support for the government move to put these areas under MECQ to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and at the same time heed the overwhelming clamor of front-liners for a “timeout”.

“The public is, therefore, advised of the cancellation of all clearance transactions during the quarantine period,” Distor said.

Source: Philippines News Agency