NBI Clarifies: Cebu Pawnshop Heist Culprits Not Agency Agents

Cebu City, Philippines – In a statement on Monday, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clarified that the individuals involved in a recent heist at a downtown pawnshop are not affiliated with the agency. This announcement follows the arrest of two suspects linked to the crime.

According to Philippines News Agency, NBI-7 Director Patricio Bernales Jr., in a statement, confirmed that the suspects apprehended in connection with the heist at Oro Sugbo Pawnshop and Jewelry along Colon Street were not NBI agents. This clarification comes after speculations that the culprits had posed as NBI agents during the robbery. Bernales, who personally visited the crime scene, highlighted that NBI operations are always marked with clear identification and badges. Cebu City Police Office chief Col. Ireneo Dalogdog reported the arrest of two suspects from Argao town, south of Cebu province, who were found with firearms and grenades in the get-away vehicle, which had a replaced license plate. The arrests were made two days after the incident in Barangay Lamacan, Sibonga town.